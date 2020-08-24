Buffalo woman competes in gospel singing show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– After an intense competition, a Buffalo woman placed second in BET’s Sunday’s Best.

It’s a gospel singing competition, and Jada Spight was one of the top three finalists. She’s the daughter of a pastor and a member of True Bethel Baptist Church here in the Queen City.



Growing up, Jada sang in the church choir. Jada says having overcome issues of mental health, she’s become more confident in herself.



“To think that God would bring me from there and from a very low place, I’m just so grateful.”



This isn’t the first time Jada’s family has been in the national spotlight for their gospel singing. Her sister was a finalist on season 5 of Sunday’s Best.