Buffalo Zoo welcomes new Eurasian vulture chick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet a new baby born recently at the Buffalo Zoo!

The zoo’s Eurasian black vultures Czari and Vladimir recently welcomed a new chick. The chick hatched on May 12 and is “doing great and growing fast”, a post on the Zoo’s Twitter said Friday.

“Both mom and dad are taking turns raising the little one, and it’s starting to develop a very curious personality,” the post says.

This is the 14th chick the pair has successfully raised.

The Buffalo Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’s Species Survival Plan for Eurasian black vultures. The program is designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population for the future of the species.

