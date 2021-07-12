Buffalo Zoo will offer $7.16 admission for 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – To celebrate 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo is offering $7.16 admission.

The special ticket price is available for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. You can purchase online here.

You can also purchase a special “tasting ticket” for $14.99, good for samples of Buffalo-favorite snacks like Beef-on-Weck, pizza logs, and Buffalo mac-and-cheese on Friday.

Local vendors will also be on site, selling clothing, jewelry, and home decor.