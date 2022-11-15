BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than one million dollars is coming to Buffalo to help displaced Ukrainians living in the area.
The $1.2 million is going to four separate organizations in the Queen City. Each will get $300,000.
- Catholic Charities of Buffalo
- International Institute of Buffalo
- Journey’s End Refugee Services
- Jewish Family Services of WNY
Through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, Gov. Hochul’s office says an estimated 75,000 people have come to the United States from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. Approximately 14,000 are in New York.
In all, 17 refugee services across the state will share in $21.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.
|Organization
|Location
|Amount
|U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
|Albany
|$382,143
|Catholic Charities of Long Island
|Amityville
|$1,775,841
|Catholic Charities of Buffalo
|Buffalo
|$300,000
|International Institute of Buffalo
|Buffalo
|$300,000
|Journey’s End Refugee Services
|Buffalo
|$300,000
|Jewish Family Services of WNY
|Buffalo
|$300,000
|International Rescue Committee
|New York City
|$3,377,068
|Catholic Charities Community Services
|New York & Hudson Valley
|$4,904,034
|Commonpoint Queens
|Queens
|$3,377,068
|CAMBA
|Brooklyn
|$3,377,068
|Catholic Charities Family and Community Services
|Rochester
|$776,328
|World Relief
|Rochester
|$776,328
|Interfaith Works of Central New York
|Syracuse
|$300,000
|Catholic Charities of Onondaga County
|Syracuse
|$300,000
|Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment
|Syracuse
|$300,000
|The Center
|Utica
|$300,000
|American Civic Association
|Binghamton
|$300,000
“We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia,” Gov. Hochul said. “As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine. This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State.”
The money will be used toward support services like employment assistance, case management and skills training, as well as housing and food assistance.
