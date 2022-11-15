BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than one million dollars is coming to Buffalo to help displaced Ukrainians living in the area.

The $1.2 million is going to four separate organizations in the Queen City. Each will get $300,000.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo

International Institute of Buffalo

Journey’s End Refugee Services

Jewish Family Services of WNY

Through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, Gov. Hochul’s office says an estimated 75,000 people have come to the United States from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. Approximately 14,000 are in New York.

In all, 17 refugee services across the state will share in $21.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Organization Location Amount U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Albany $382,143 Catholic Charities of Long Island Amityville $1,775,841 Catholic Charities of Buffalo Buffalo $300,000 International Institute of Buffalo Buffalo $300,000 Journey’s End Refugee Services Buffalo $300,000 Jewish Family Services of WNY Buffalo $300,000 International Rescue Committee New York City $3,377,068 Catholic Charities Community Services New York & Hudson Valley $4,904,034 Commonpoint Queens Queens $3,377,068 CAMBA Brooklyn $3,377,068 Catholic Charities Family and Community Services Rochester $776,328 World Relief Rochester $776,328 Interfaith Works of Central New York Syracuse $300,000 Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Syracuse $300,000 Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment Syracuse $300,000 The Center Utica $300,000 American Civic Association Binghamton $300,000

“We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia,” Gov. Hochul said. “As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine. This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State.”

The money will be used toward support services like employment assistance, case management and skills training, as well as housing and food assistance.