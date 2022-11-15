BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than one million dollars is coming to Buffalo to help displaced Ukrainians living in the area.

The $1.2 million is going to four separate organizations in the Queen City. Each will get $300,000.

  • Catholic Charities of Buffalo
  • International Institute of Buffalo
  • Journey’s End Refugee Services
  • Jewish Family Services of WNY

Through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, Gov. Hochul’s office says an estimated 75,000 people have come to the United States from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. Approximately 14,000 are in New York.

In all, 17 refugee services across the state will share in $21.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Organization  Location  Amount  
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants  Albany  $382,143  
Catholic Charities of Long Island  Amityville  $1,775,841  
Catholic Charities of Buffalo  Buffalo  $300,000  
International Institute of Buffalo  Buffalo  $300,000  
Journey’s End Refugee Services  Buffalo  $300,000  
Jewish Family Services of WNY  Buffalo  $300,000  
International Rescue Committee  New York City  $3,377,068  
Catholic Charities Community Services  New York & Hudson Valley  $4,904,034  
Commonpoint Queens  Queens  $3,377,068  
CAMBA  Brooklyn  $3,377,068  
Catholic Charities Family and Community Services  Rochester  $776,328  
World Relief  Rochester  $776,328  
Interfaith Works of Central New York  Syracuse  $300,000  
Catholic Charities of Onondaga County  Syracuse  $300,000  
Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment  Syracuse  $300,000  
The Center  Utica  $300,000  
American Civic Association  Binghamton  $300,000 

“We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia,” Gov. Hochul said. “As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine. This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State.” 

The money will be used toward support services like employment assistance, case management and skills training, as well as housing and food assistance.

