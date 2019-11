BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal dollars from two grants will help pay for community projects at Buffalo State College.

Congressman Brian Higgins made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

A five-year grant will help prevent drug and alcohol use in youth on Buffalo’s west side.

Another grant will help fund the West Side Youth Development Coalition.

Both projects aim to engage community members and promote healthy lifestyles among youth in the area.

The two grants total more than $1.5 million.