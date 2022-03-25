BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Cancer Center is getting $1.5 million in federal money to fight lung cancer.

The money will be used to purchase a new CT scanner, as well as efforts to promote and increase lung cancer screenings in underserved communities.

Roswell will also be able to create the first free publicly-available lung cancer screening registry in the nation.

“This registry will also help conquer the barriers that exist and will be a nationwide resource,” Dr. Candace Johnson, CEO, Roswell Park.

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer in the United States. According to the National Cancer Institute, just about 6% of all eligible individuals receive recommended lung screenings each year.