BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday afternoon, a number of local and state leaders will be coming together to announce a $1 billion funding project for one of Buffalo’s essential highways.

According to the New York State Legislature, the billion-dollar project “seeks to redesign and fully cover a portion of Route 33 designated as the Kensington Expressway, to restore Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for Humboldt Parkway while reconnecting the Hamlin Park, Cold Spring, and MLK neighborhoods.”

At 1:30 p.m., Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Senator Tim Kennedy, Congressman Brian Higgins, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Restore Our Community Coalition will announce the new funding.

