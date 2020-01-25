1 man killed, another taken to ECMC after shooting on Gorton St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a shooting on Gorton St. in Buffalo.

Police responded to a residence on the street Friday just after 10:45 p.m. They say the men were shot inside the building.

One was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious.

No names have been released by police, but anyone with information that could help officers solve this crime are asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.