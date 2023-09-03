BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone in Buffalo is a cool $1 million richer following a second-prize-winner was sold in the city from Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket for the New York Lottery was sold at a Sunoco gas station on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. There were no jackpot winners.
The drawing is every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. For the winning numbers, click here.
