1 shot on E. Utica St. in Buffalo

Mukta Bhattacharjee was ripe for a ripoff. A Buffalo landlord convinced her she could buy a nice house, with a downstairs apartment, on the city’s East Side for $60,000.

The retired teacher knew $60,000 would not buy much on Long Island, where she lived, so she went for the Buffalo deal. But when Mukta arrived at the dilapidated two-story house on Clark Street, it was nothing like the landlord had promised, although he was in the midst of making repairs, so she rented the upstairs apartment.