1 shot on E. Utica St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of E. Utica St.
They say it occurred around 9:15 p.m.
The victim was only identified as a male. He was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious.
