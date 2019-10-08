1 shot on E. Utica St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of E. Utica St.

They say it occurred around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was only identified as a male. He was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious.

