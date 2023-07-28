BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One woman is dead and another was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Buffalo, city officials announced.
Officials say the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. near the 1400 block of Kensington Ave., where two women were struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle.
Both victims were transported to ECMC, where a 23-year-old woman was later declared deceased. The other victim, 20, is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information tied to the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.