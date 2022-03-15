BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Transportation projects here at home are getting a big boost from the federal government.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say $10 million is coming to Buffalo to help revamp the NFTA’s buses, as well as expand downtown walkways and bike paths.

Along with that, roughly one-fifth of the money will go toward connecting KeyBank Center to the DL&W terminal, which is expected to reopen as a Metro Rail station by late 2023. The plan is to build a sky bridge.

Schumer says “The folks who will ride Metro Rail will one day be able to go from the train, directly to Sabres games, Bandits games and concerts without having to brave the elements.”