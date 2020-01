BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 people were left homeless following an overnight fire on Buffalo’s east side.

Crews responded to the scene on Box Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. There, flames could be seen from the second story of the home.

Roughly two hours after being called to the scene, firefighters had extinguished the flames.

Overall, the fire caused more than $150,000 in damage to the home.

No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.