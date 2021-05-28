10 people evacuated from Summer St. apartment after fire breaks out

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Summer St. caused an estimated $500,000 in damage early Friday morning.

Buffalo fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. According to officials, the fire started on the eighth floor of the high-rise apartment.

10 people had to be evacuated.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but crews are investigating it.

