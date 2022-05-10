BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Avenue, near the intersection of Baynes Street.

The boy was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by an ambulance to be treated for various injuries that appear non-life threatening.

There are reportedly no charges at this time. No further information was released. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.