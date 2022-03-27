BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The biggest car and bike show in the area happened this weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. More than 200 cars, trucks, snowmobiles and motorcycles fired up their engines to show off for Western New Yorkers at Buffalo Motorama.

It was the 10th anniversary that was two years in the making, with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling previous plans.

With two days of set up, three days of the show, and now a long process of clearing out the cars, Buffalo Motorama owner Joe Haniszewski said it’s all worth it.

“It’s a long weekend, but it’s worth it. It’s fun to have everybody come out for this,” Haniszewski said.