BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The coronavirus didn’t stop Western New York from hosting one of its largest cancer-fighting fundraisers.

The 11-Day Power Play wrapped up last night at RiverWorks.

Players raised $1.1 million!

Things looked a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Players laced up their shoes instead of ice skates.

Money raised from the event will go to Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Oishei Children’s Hospital, and Make-A-Wish.