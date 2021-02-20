11 Day Power Play returning in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 11 Day Power Play is coming back in 2021 and it’s going to be bigger than ever.
This year the event will look to break a world record.
Amy Lesakowski joined us on News 4 at 4 to talk about what’s coming for this year.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 11 Day Power Play is coming back in 2021 and it’s going to be bigger than ever.
This year the event will look to break a world record.
Amy Lesakowski joined us on News 4 at 4 to talk about what’s coming for this year.