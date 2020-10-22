11 Day Power Play returning in November 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play will be coming back in 2021.

Event organizers announced that next year’s event will take place from November 13-24 at Buffalo Riverworks.

The 11 Day Power Play is a fundraising effort for Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish and Camp Good Days. It also benefits Roswell and Oishei Children’s Hospital’s cancer and blood disorders program.

More information on applying to play can be found here.

