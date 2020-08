BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fighting cancer one shift at a time! The 11 Day Power Play is back!

Organizers say players won’t be playing on the ice at the Harborcenter this year.

It will be 11 days of street hockey at RiverWorks.

The fundraiser starts tomorrow and runs to the 30th.

The 11 Day Power Play raised more than $1.5 million last year.

All the money goes to help in the fight against cancer.