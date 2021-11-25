11-Day Power Play wraps up, raising $2 million for cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 11-Day Power Play wrapped up at Riverworks Wednesday night.

This year, the players set a new world record for the longest hockey game ever played.

The new record is 251 hours and 30 minutes. The players in Buffalo beat the old record by more than 20 minutes.

The 11-Day Power Play also reached its goal of raising more than $2 million for cancer research.

Organizers say reaching that goal shows the generosity of western New Yorkers.

The money raised through the event benefits Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish WNY and Camp Good Days.