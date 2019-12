BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say an 11-year-old girl and her aunt were hit by a car at Bailey and Kensington Ave. Monday evening. According to officials, the car left the scene.

Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. The aunt went to ECMC, and the girl went to Oishei.

Officers have the vehicle and driver in custody.

This story is developing, check back for updates.