11-year-old girl grazed by bullet on Massachusetts Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old girl was shot on Massachusetts Avenue this past Saturday.

Buffalo police say the girl, who was identified as a city resident, was grazed on the leg after someone fired a shot into the air. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.