11-year-old girl grazed by bullet on Massachusetts Avenue

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old girl was shot on Massachusetts Avenue this past Saturday.

Buffalo police say the girl, who was identified as a city resident, was grazed on the leg after someone fired a shot into the air. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now