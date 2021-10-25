11-year-old girl grazed by bullet on Massachusetts Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old girl was shot on Massachusetts Avenue this past Saturday.
Buffalo police say the girl, who was identified as a city resident, was grazed on the leg after someone fired a shot into the air. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The girl was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.