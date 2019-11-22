124th YMCA Turkey Trot officially sold out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–YMCA Buffalo Niagara days the 124th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot has reached capacity and sold out.

More than 100 volunteers will put together runners’ race packets with t-shirts, pins, and other race day materials.

YMCA officials say registrants can pick up the packets at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA at 150 Tech Drive in Amherst near the ECC North Campus from November 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The trot will begin at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning in front of the Delaware Family YMCA.

Right after the race, participants can celebrate at the annual post-race party and award ceremony held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.