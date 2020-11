BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The YMCA of Buffalo Niagara says it will still have in-person runners for tomorrow’s Turkey Trot despite recent COVID restrictions.

YMCA tells News 4, they’ve been in regular contact with city officials to implement additional restrictions.

Because of the pandemic, the number of in-person runners this year is capped at 125.

Others have signed up for a virtual race.

Participants can run, jog or walk an 8k anytime between tomorrow and Sunday.