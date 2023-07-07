BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teen girl was killed in a shooting near Broadway and Mortimer in Buffalo early Friday morning.

The 13-year-old Buffalo resident was declared deceased at the scene after police responded to the scene around 12:30. Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.