BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 130 employees will lose their jobs in The Buffalo News’ printing plant when the paper’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, moves the operations to Cleveland beginning in October.

That is according to a WARN notice filed to the New York State Department of Labor on July 3.

The layoffs are expected to begin on October 1.

The plan, as of February 2023, is to close the Scott Street facility and begin printing at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland. The current presses, which were installed in 2004, will be decommissioned once operations are moved, they say.

In September 2022, Lee Enterprises agreed to a deal with Amherst-based developer Uniland to buy the newspaper’s building at Washington and Scott Streets. However, Uniland backed out of the deal in February.