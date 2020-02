BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Players and fans are gearing up for the 13th Annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament.

The puck drops Friday at Buffalo Riverworks. For more information head here.

Now in it’s 13th year, those involved say the tournament keeps getting bigger and better.

This year 850 people are participating. Each team will play four games.

There are also plenty of indoor activities including games, drinks, food and live music!

The tournament runs through Sunday.