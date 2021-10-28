13th Annual ‘Project Homeless Connect Buffalo’ underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 13th Annual Project Homeless Connect Buffalo is underway. This year it is taking place at the Buffalo City Mission. (100 E Tupper Street, Buffalo NY 14203.)

Individuals that are homeless or at-risk of experiencing homelessness have a one-stop opportunity to connect with more than thirty agencies providing services and resources.

Participants were able to speak with housing specialists, employment services, public assistance, mental health services and medical services.

Those who attend will receive personal care bags filled with essential items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, tissues, and tampons. Warm clothing including winter gloves, hats, and socks will also be distributed.

Monetary donations are appreciated in any amount to support this and additional events the WNY Coalition for the Homeless coordinate throughout the year. Donations can be made by visiting phcbuffalo.com/sponsors/

Check donations can be mailed to: WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 1170 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209.

You can also drop off clothing donations.