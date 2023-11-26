BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized and is expected to recover after an overnight shooting in Buffalo, police said Sunday.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the call just before 3 a.m. on the first block of Richlawn Avenue. Detectives say the 14-year-old was walking down the street when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was transported by ambulance to ECMC. He is being treated for injuries that do appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Buffalo Police Department asked anyone with information on the incident to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.