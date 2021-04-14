15 new cases of COVID-19 reported among students at Canisius High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Canisius High School.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, the high school reported 15 new cases among students on Monday.

County health officials say the results were based on tests from last week, when most schools weren’t in session.

Health officials say anyone who traveled over spring break should get a COVID-19 test after returning to New York.

