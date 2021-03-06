150 runners participate in this year’s in-person Shamrock Run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The pandemic isn’t putting an end to one of Buffalo’s biggest traditions.

Runners took off this morning, for the in-person portion of the annual Shamrock Run.

The race is the main fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center.

Proceeds support school programming, food pantries and neighborhood improvements.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 150 people were able to take part this year.

“A lot of people are excited to participate wish we could have had more, its been an honor to continue this old first ward tradition.” Patrick Gromley, First Ward Community Association Executive Director

In addition to the in-person race, The First Ward Community Center is also holding a virtual Shamrock Run.

You have until March 15 to finish an 8K. To sign up, click here.