$17 million senior housing complex coming to Virginia Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new housing complex for seniors will be built at 254 Virginia St. in Buffalo.

Called “La Plaza de Virginia,” the mixed-use housing development will offer 46 one-bedroom apartments for seniors with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income. 14 of these apartments will be for formerly homeless seniors.

New York State says the following services will be offered to tenants:

comprehensive care management

substance use and mental health support

counseling

social day care

transportation

medication self-management

health care coordination

advocacy

recreation

educational and training workshops

referrals and linkage to community-based services

The building will feature a 4,000-square-foot communal courtyard, a lounge, laundry rooms on each floor and a 5,500-square-foot community senior service center.

Stieglitz Snyder Architecture led the design of the three-story building, and Kulback’s Construction will build it. Both companies are based in Buffalo.

“A lack of affordable housing affects seniors particularly hard and increases their risk of falling into homelessness and all the health- and safety-related problems that come with that,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says. “The development of La Plaza de Virginia by Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo will provide housing and support services for underserved seniors in Buffalo, increasing their care and offering the opportunities and socialization that come with being part of a community. This is a good development for the community, and, most importantly, the eventual residents.”

Financing for the $17 million project includes federal and state low-income housing tax credits. Empire State Development will provide $1.9 million through the Better Buffalo Fund, which is part of the Buffalo Billion initiative.