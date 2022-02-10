17-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing of McKinley High School student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Wednesday stabbing of a 14-year-old student outside McKinley High School.

“BPD has a 17 year old male in custody in connection with the stabbing assault of 14 year old McKinley High School student. The investigation is ongoing,” Buffalo Police’s tweet said.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released.

A 14-year-old McKinley High School student was stabbed several times Wednesday afternoon and sent to Oishei Children’s Hospital for surgery. The teen made it out of surgery and is recovering.

27-year-old McKinley security guard Brad Walker was shot Wednesday running to help the student being stabbed. He was released from treatment at ECMC and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect in the shooting of McKinley High School security guard Brad Walker is still at large.

