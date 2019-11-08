17-year-old indicted in fatal shooting of football coach in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a youth football coach.

On the last day of August, Norzell Aldridge, a 36-year-old Cheektowaga resident, died at a hospital after being shot at Koons Ave. and Sycamore St. in Buffalo.

A source told News 4 that Aldridge was trying to protect young people during a fight. During this time, he was shot in the chest.

The incident occurred not too far from Emerson Park. That’s where Aldridge’s team had just finished their first game of the season.

17-year-old Jason Washington faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The murder charge carries the possibility of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Washington is additionally facing a charge of first-degree assault in an unrelated case. He is facing 25 years behind bars in the case.