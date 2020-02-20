18-year-old accused of killing football coach indicted in more gun-related incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo resident who, at 17, was indicted on charges accusing him of killing a local football coach, now faces more charges.

Previously, Jason Washington, now 18, was accused of fatally shooting Norzell Aldridge near Emerson Park. The incident occurred on August 31.

Aldridge’s team had just finished their first game of the season before the 36-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot.

According to prosecutors, Washington tried to shoot another person that night, too.

Washington was subsequently charged with the following crimes:

Murder (2nd degree)

Attempted murder (2nd degree)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd degree)

Assault (1st degree)

Criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree)

On Thursday morning, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Washington’s recent arraignment on a superseding indictment.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of October 1, just more than a month after the shooting, Washington fired shots into an occupied house on Ruspin Ave.

Because of that incident, Washington was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

That night, prosecutors say Washington approached a man who was standing outside his home on LaSalle Ave., and pointed a gun at him to coerce him back into the home.

Authorities say that while the victim was on the porch of the home, he hit Washington with a chair.

During a scuffle, prosecutors say Washington was shot in the hand.

Washington was later charged with first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition to these charges, separate assault and gun charges against Washington are also pending. Prosecutors say they stem from an incident where Washington allegedly fired shots at a juvenile victim at McCarthy Park. The victim was struck in the leg before being taken to ECMC.

Currently, Washington is in custody without bail. He’ll be back in court for a pre-trial conference on Friday morning.