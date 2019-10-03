18-year-old gets maximum sentence for deadly 2018 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old on Thursday was sentenced in a deadly Sept. 2018 shooting on Lisbon Avenue in Buffalo.

Damoni Alexander was handed a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison on a manslaughter conviction, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Alexander pleaded guilty in March.

Brandon Williams died as the result of a verbal altercation that escalated, according to prosecutors. Williams was 20 years old.

Anthony Moore has also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Moore stood accused of providing Alexander with the gun and encouraging him to shoot Williams. Moore made his plea in August.