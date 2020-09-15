18-year-old in serious condition after being shot inside vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old man was shot on Timon St. Monday afternoon.

The victim arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle around 2 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was inside his vehicle when the shooting happened.

He was then taken to ECMC, where he’s in serious condition.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

