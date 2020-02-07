Live Now
18-year-old indicted for allegedly killing man inside Ivy Street apartment

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, a Buffalo teen has been arraigned on an indictment charging her with murder today in front of a judge.

Allegedly, 18-year-old Evelyn Soto is responsible for killing 23-year-old Luis Alicea with a metal object inside an Ivy Street apartment last October.

Soto will face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, at 9:30 a.m.

Officials say she’s held without bail.

