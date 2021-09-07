18-year-old Lockport man shot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Lockport man was shot in Buffalo overnight.

Buffalo police say the shooting on Condon Avenue happened around Midnight.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he was listed as being in serious condition.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.