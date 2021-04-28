18-year-old sentenced for burglary, stolen vehicle crimes committed in 2019, 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo resident will spend two years in jail after a series of crimes dating back to 2019.

Tyshawn Dennis pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from five separate cases this past February.

July 2019

Early one morning, Dennis stole a vehicle on Summit Ave. after finding the keys inside. The vehicle was unlocked.

June 2020

Shortly after Midnight, Dennis smashed the front door of a liquor store on Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga and stole multiple bottles.

July 2020

On the first night of the month, Dennis stole a minivan from an address on William St. in Buffalo. Two days later, a patrol officer saw Dennis driving the stolen vehicle and tried to pull him over.

Dennis kept driving, but was eventually found with the vehicle on Fernhill Ave.

October 2020

There were two incidents in October. During the first one, Dennis met with someone who was selling an iPhone in a parking lot outside a coffee shop on Main St. near N. Forest Rd. in Amherst.

This occurred in the middle of the day. When they met up, Dennis grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand and ran from the scene.

The victim called police, who found Dennis, a short distance away.

Days after this, Dennis stole an SUV from Slate Creek Dr. in Cheektowaga.

Here are the charges Dennis pleaded guilty to:

criminal possession of stolen property (third degree) [two counts]

criminal possession of stolen property (fourth degree)

burglary (third degree)

petit larceny