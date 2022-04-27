BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old from Buffalo is in stable condition after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the first block of Courtland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., where they say the victim had been shot in both feet.

After the incident, he was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.