BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

The victim, who was only identified as a Buffalo man, was shot outside in the vicinity of Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street just before 9:30 p.m.

He was taken to ECMC, but it’s not clear what condition he’s currently in. Anyone with information that could help police learn more and make an arrest in this crime can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.