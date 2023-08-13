BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around $180,000 in damages is estimated from a fire on Bailey Avenue late Saturday night, according to fire officials.
The fire began at 2439 Bailey Avenue just before midnight, where the fire began on the first floor of the occupied home.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
