BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, a number of city, state and local government officials will come together with Kleinhans Music Hall board members to announce the start of construction on an $18 million project.

It’s part of a $21 million capital campaign to restore and maintain Kleinhans — the Buffalo landmark known for performances by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) and numerous other musicians.

BPO Conductor JoAnn Falletta will be there, along with Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.