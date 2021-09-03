19-year-old admits to insurance fraud after vandalizing his own SUV

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to felony insurance fraud following an incident that happened this past October.

Last year, prosecutors say Clifton Eutsey spray painted racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti on his own SUV on Saranac Avenue. Additionally, they say he poured a substance, believed to be sugar, into his gas tank, intending to cause damage.

After this, Eutsey filed a false insurance claim.

A little over a week later, Buffalo police stopped Eutsey on Erskine Avenue near Suffolk Street. During this time, police say Eutsey was driving without a license and had two, loaded, illegal guns in his possession.

In relation to this matter, Eutsey pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Eutsey failed to appear for a previous court date. When he was later found, his previously posted bail was revoked and he was remanded.

Eutsey remains in custody without bail. When he’s sentenced on October 5, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.