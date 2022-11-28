BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man was killed as the result of a mid-day shooting on Busti Avenue.

According to officials, the shooting happened Sunday, just after Noon, on the street’s 300 block. The victim died at the scene.

A suspect has not been named by law enforcement. Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.