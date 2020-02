BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man will spend anywhere from 45 years to the rest of his life in prison.

Josue Bermudez, who is also known as “Swizzle,” fatally shot 17-year-old Deron Allen with an illegal pistol. This happened last March in the area of the North Buffalo Community Center on Sanders Rd.

Two other teens were shot, but they recovered.

This past December, Bermudez was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.