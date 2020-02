BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man is dead as the result of a shooting on Kamper Ave.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The victim was struck inside a residence, and was declared dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released. Officers believe it was targeted in nature.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.