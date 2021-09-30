$2.2 million in federal funds coming to local health centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of federal dollars are going to health centers in western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced that more than $2.2 million has been awarded through the American Rescue Plan.

The money will be split between Jericho Road, Neighborhood Health Center and the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

Higgins says the money will go towards the infrastructure at these facilities in underserved neighborhoods.

